PPP forgiveness proving to be as complex as initial loan applications   

Small businesses that received government-backed loans to ease the pain of the coronavirus pandemic are beginning to focus on a process some say is as complex as getting the money: figuring out whether they have to pay it back.

Some small business owners have spent dozens of hours wading through the 11-page forgiveness application for Paycheck Protection Program loans. Others are trying to determine how or whether legislation President Donald Trump signed earlier this month changes the math. Some lenders say the government is putting them in a difficult spot by making them responsible for determining forgiveness, and they fear being saddled with unprofitable loans, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The Treasury Department and the Small Business Administration have issued 18 “interim final rules” and 48 pieces of guidance in the form of “frequently asked questions” for the program. The government has approved $512 billion in loans to nearly 4.6 million businesses since the program’s April rollout.

The new law lengthens from eight weeks to 24 the time that borrowers have to use PPP funds and qualify for forgiveness. It also lets them spend 40% of the loan on rent and certain other expenses, up from 25%.

For many small business owners, the program’s biggest selling point was that the loans would essentially turn into government grants. Small business owners worry that accepting the extension locks them into maintaining staffing at pre-pandemic levels for another four months—even if business doesn’t fully recover, another bout of COVID-19 hurts sales or they simply don’t need as many employees, said Bethany Novis, a partner with the Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based accounting firm RKL LLP.

The Treasury Department and SBA still need to release a new forgiveness application form reflecting the new law; the agencies previously veered from congressional mandates when setting up the program, the SBA’s inspector general said last month. Senate Democrats in a letter Friday urged the SBA and Treasury to streamline the forgiveness process, recommending several changes including a simpler application for low-dollar loans. Read the full story.