Port NOLA container shuttle service gets another federal grant

The Port of New Orleans has received another federal grant to support its container shuttle service.

The Baton Rouge-New Orleans Shuttle of the M-55 received $778,350 from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration America’s Marine Highway Program to provide permanent dunnage fabrication and installation in 29 of its existing pool of barges.

The grant will support the continued growth of the Memphis, Tennessee, to Port Allen, Louisiana, container shuttle service and allow the movement of 10% more containers per barge.

The award was part of $9.5 million in grants to eight marine highways projects across the country.

The funding supports the enhancement of navigable waterways and expands existing waterborne freight services in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, New York, New Jersey, Oregon, Tennessee, Washington and American Samoa.

Read the full announcement. This story was originally published by 10/12 magazine.