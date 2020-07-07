Port Allen-based Patin Construction Group breaks ground on 47-acre Houston development

A Port Allen-based construction firm has secured the lead general contract for a 47-acre, mixed-use development near the Texas Medical Center in Houston.

Patin Construction Group announced today it has begun construction on the Saint Nicholas Place development, which will be anchored by a new, 19-acre campus for the Saint Nicholas School that will feature a gym, chapel and 22,000-square-foot main school building with recreational playing fields. Construction on the school’s campus is reportedly estimated to cost $7 million.

“We are excited about the opportunity to utilize our diverse range of capabilities from heavy civil construction to the installation of fine finishes,” says Jeff Patin, managing partner of Patin Construction Group, which has specialized in commercial and residential projects since forming in Port Allen in 2002.

Once complete, the Texas development will also include 5 acres of commercial and retail space, 13 acres of multifamily housing and 8 acres of lakes.

Patin Construction Group will provide all civil infrastructure improvements for the development, including installation of the detention ponds, sanitary and storm sewer systems and construction of the campus buildings.

