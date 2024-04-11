Planning Commission to consider mixed-use development near L’Auberge

L’Auberge Casino’s proposed plan to have 85 acres next to the casino rezoned from rural to planned unit development will go before the East Baton Rouge Parish Planning Commission on Monday.

An engineer with Stantec filed the request. The total property is just under 540 acres. The land is located south of L’Auberge Crossing and east of River Road and is owned by Pinnacle Entertainment, L’Auberge’s parent company.

The application lists the specific proposed use as “a casino, recreational vehicle resort, single-family residential neighborhoods, medium and high density residential, commercial buildings and open space.”

Other items on the Planning Commission agenda include:

Property owner and local broker Donnie Jarreau with Jarreau Real Estate applied in late February to transform the former Rock Paper Taco restaurant into a funeral home . Jarreau proposes that the building be rezoned from restaurant use to light commercial. It sits on a 40,000-square-foot lot across from the Baton Rouge Clinic. Rock Paper Taco closed its Perkins Road restaurant in February.

Industrial Machine Works in Baker is asking the Planning Commission to approve its plans to move into a larger facility in Zachary. Blane Adams and Mark Wilks with Industrial Machine Works Inc. applied to rezone a 4-acre tract on Samuels Road near Mount Pleasant Road from rural to light industrial in order to move into a planned facility that would be more than twice the size of its current 10,000-square-foot location.

The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday at City Hall. See the full agenda.