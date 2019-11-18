Planning Commission to consider Lakes at Legacy subdivision, Metrailer family property

Plans for a controversial subdivision at the former Sherwood Forest Country Club golf course are set to go before the Planning Commission Monday evening.

According to the application, the Lakes at Legacy project will be a 276-lot subdivision with 10 common areas. The developers want to rezone the property into smaller residential lots.

The project was expected to come before the commission earlier this fall, but it was deferred following pushback from area residents who raised concerns about traffic, the potential for a decrease of nearby property values and drainage.

Also up for consideration are lots near the Siegen Lane and Interstate 10 intersection to be developed for office use. The Planning Commission partially approved plans earlier this year to redevelop vacant residential lots and undeveloped land near that intersection.

Opposing the plans is the Audubon Terrace/Morning Glen Resident Home Owner Association, which is concerned the office building will increase traffic through the adjacent neighborhood. Following the October election, Bill Gibson, president of the Audubon Terrace/Morning Glen RHOA, requested the city-parish to defer all zoning decisions on actions falling within the boundaries of St. George until the voter-approved city has its own planning commission. That request was denied by the parish attorney’s office.

Other items being considered by the Planning Commission:

• Two acres near the intersection of Highland Road and Kenilworth Parkway are asking to be rezoned for a mixed-use, small planned unit development called LaRosa di Highland.

• Antioch Office Park, planned near the Antioch Road and Tapestry Way intersection, will part of Long Farm Village, Russell Mosely’s 237-acre mixed-use development.

The Planning and Zoning Commission meets at 5 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 222 St. Louis St. See the full agenda.