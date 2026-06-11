Phenomune partners with Louisiana on statewide immune health initiative

The Louisiana Department of Health and biotechnology company Phenomune have launched a statewide initiative that will provide up to 250,000 Louisiana residents with free at-home test kits designed to offer personalized insights into their immune health.

The program, announced Thursday, allows participants to complete a brief taste-based test using four strips placed on the tongue and submit their responses through the Phenomune app. Within minutes, users receive confidential information about how their bodies may respond to upper respiratory illnesses such as the flu, COVID-19 and bronchitis, helping inform conversations with healthcare providers.

State officials say the initiative is the first of its kind and aims to promote preventive healthcare by giving residents greater awareness of their immune profiles while generating population-level health data to support public health planning and resource allocation.

Gov. Jeff Landry called the effort a “bold step” toward strengthening healthcare access, particularly in rural communities, while reducing strain on the healthcare system through earlier intervention and more informed decision-making.

The program is based on peer-reviewed research linking certain taste receptors to respiratory health and immune responses. According to Phenomune, the test requires no lab work or biological samples and provides results in just minutes.

Healthcare providers, hospitals, nursing homes, community clinics and federally qualified health centers are also encouraged to participate by ordering kits for patients and integrating the program into care settings.

“At Phenomune, our focus is translating peer-reviewed science into practical tools that anyone can easily use,” said Dr. Henry P. Barham, founder of Phenomune, in a statement. “This helps people better understand their own immune system so they can take a more proactive approach to their health—and, over time, build healthier communities.”

The initiative is open to Louisiana residents ages 13 and older, with parental guidance required for minors. Test kits can be requested online through Phenomune’s testing program.