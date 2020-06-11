Peter Sclafani joins Portobello’s Grill, P-Beau’s as co-owner

Peter Sclafani has bought an ownership stake in the three Portobello’s Grill restaurants in Baton Rouge, as well as P-Beau’s in Denham Springs, the Baton Rouge chef announced Thursday.

Sclafani and his wife, Michelle, joined Kiva and Candice Guidroz as co-owners of the four restaurants after Sclafani served as a consultant for the restaurants through his firm Down South Hospitality.

Becoming co-owner in the establishments is part of Sclafani’s larger goal to hold

ownership in 10 restaurants, he says in the announcement. After leaving his longtime position as co-owner of Ruffino’s Restaurant last October, he joined TJ Ribs as managing partner in January 2019. Three months later, Sclafani joined Phil’s Oyster Bar as partner and executive chef, and launched his own company, Down South Hospitality, late last year.

As a co-owner, Sclafani plans to reenvision the Portobello’s Grill restaurants starting with the Bocage location, which was renovated during its closure because of the coronavirus.

The restaurant, he says, will have a “modern neighborhood steakhouse” feel and has been completely rebranded, fully renovated on the interior and has a new menu with Louisiana-inspired cuisine. Sclafani and Kiva Guidroz also hired a new general manager, Kerry Kelley, previously with BRG Hospitality Group, and a new chef de cuisine, Jourdan Fulbright, who has worked at Gautreau’s in New Orleans and most recently at Rocca and Cocha in Baton Rouge.

“We have a steakhouse feel, but without pretense reserved for only special occasions,” he says.

When the Bocage restaurant reopens Monday as a pilot for the rebrand, it will offer only dinner and Sunday brunch, with lunch and private dining returning at a later date.