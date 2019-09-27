Once-struggling Amedisys has transformed itself over the past five years 

With three acquisitions in 2018, followed by two more in early 2019, Amedisys has grown rapidly over the past two years, adding a personal care line of business and building up its hospice service. Not only was the company expanding, its quality of care and employee satisfaction metrics significantly improved as well—ranking Amedisys among the biggest and the best in the home health business.

And it hasn’t gone unnoticed by Wall Street. Investors and analysts are keeping their eyes on Amedisys lately as an attractive stock that’s poised for continued growth in the future, surpassing its peers in the medical industry. The company’s 2018 market performance outperformed the S&P 500 by more than 100%.

What’s even more notable, though, is the complete transition Amedisys has undergone.

Five years ago, the 37-year-old public company was struggling, marred by federal probes that sent its stock price on a downward spiral. New leadership had to be brought in to launch a turnaround campaign in 2014.

Paul Kusserow, who led the charge and was named CEO that year, said Amedisys was a company that had lost its focus. He knew a lot of work needed to be done to change that.

Read the full feature about how Kusserow and the Amedisys team turned it around from the latest edition of Business Report.