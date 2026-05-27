Ochsner unveils a new MRI suite as part of a $50M Baton Rouge investment

Ochsner Health announced Wednesday that it will open a new MRI suite at Ochsner Medical Complex – The Grove, adding advanced imaging technology to improve diagnostic capabilities and patient access in the Capital Region.

The new suite, expected to begin serving patients on June 9, will feature both 1.5 Tesla and 3 Tesla Siemens MRI systems. The 3 Tesla MRI system offers higher image resolution and supports specialized imaging for areas such as joint cartilage, breast care and prostate care, allowing physicians to detect conditions earlier and develop more targeted treatment plans.

The MRI expansion is part of Ochsner Baton Rouge’s broader $50 million investment initiative focused on facility upgrades, physician recruitment and expanding access to care across the region.

The new systems are expected to increase the number of scans performed daily while reducing appointment times. The MRI technology also incorporates artificial intelligence tools designed to streamline scans, enhance image quality and improve diagnostic accuracy.

“This investment is about improving the patient experience at every step,” Dr. Quentin Alleva, regional medical director for Ochsner Baton Rouge, said in a statement. “Shorter scan times and faster results mean less waiting and more peace of mind for our patients, while higher-quality images help our physicians make more confident diagnoses and treatment decisions.”

The AI-enabled systems will help improve efficiency and allow the health system to serve more patients across the region.

In addition to Ochsner Medical Center – Baton Rouge, a full-service 150-bed hospital, Ochsner has more than 40 health clinics, urgent care and health-and-wellness centers throughout Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Livingston and Tangipahoa parishes.