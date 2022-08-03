Ochsner taking over Mississippi hospital system

A hospital system with properties in Mississippi and Alabama has merged with Ochsner Health, as the Louisiana-based system continues to expand its reach in the Gulf Coast region.

On Monday, Rush Health Systems became Ochsner Rush Health, the Meridian Star reported. Rush had said in June 2021 that it intended to merge with Ochsner Health, based in New Orleans.

Ochsner Rush Health will provide health care in eastern Mississippi and western Alabama.

Updated names and branding to reflect the new organization will also be put in place at regional hospitals in the cities of Meridian, Union, DeKalb and Quitman, Mississippi; Scott County, Mississippi; and Choctaw County, Alabama. Read the full story.