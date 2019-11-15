Millennial leaders share how they manage their teams

Known for being fans of dressing casually, self-care and job-hopping, millennials often get a bad wrap in the workplace. But three Baton Rouge millennial managers argue the criticism isn’t always warranted.

“We’re the first generation growing up with our boss in our pocket,” says Adrian Owen, assistant vice president of advancement services at LSU Foundation, referring to the constant connection to work through mobile devices. “That’s why work-life balance is so important.”

Owen suggests managers recognize that technology can give people flexibility that wasn’t available in the past.

Jeremy Beyt, chief strategy officer for ThreeSixtyEight, says, as an aggressive growth company, his team hustles hard, but he tries to encourage work-life balance through half-day Fridays or fun events that can keep employees engaged and feeling positive. He stresses hosting fun events during the workday can be a bandaid though, recommending managers keep their focus on the long term.

“It’s up to bosses to not reach out to employees at 10 p.m. at night,” Beyt says.

Kristen Raby, directir of victim service with the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney’s office, says it’s important to have conversations about the different expectations of different generations, from millennials up to baby boomers.

“Attorneys in my office range from boomers to millennials and we want to ensure the generation before us can have confidence in newer attorneys,” Raby says. “You have to motivate your team and always have these conversations in your office. We’re not babies, we’re young adults and professionals.”