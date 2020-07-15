Metro Council to consider proposed townhome development off O’Neal Lane

The Metro Council will consider a planned townhome development off O’Neal Lane by Baton Rouge developer Art Lancaster at its zoning meeting this afternoon.

Lancaster is asking the Metro Council to rezone the property—located north of George O’Neal Road, east of Jones Creek Road and west of O’Neal Lane—from light commercial to small planned unit development.

The nearly 7-acre development, to be called The Cottages at O’Neal, will feature more than 60 units on roughly 6 acres. There will be some 93,000 square feet of building space.

Mickey Robertson, with MR Engineering and Surveying, filed the application for Lancaster.

Public notification cards were mailed to property owners within 300 feet of the property site and to the Shenandoah North Homeowners Association in May. The Planning Commission unanimously approved the plans last month and Planning Department staff have certified that the request is consistent with the city-parish’s Comprehensive Plan, compatible with the surrounding neighborhood and meets the minimum requirements of the Unified Development Code.

The meeting will be via video conference available for viewing at www.brla.gov, on Metro 21 (Cox Channel 21) and on the City of Baton Rouge/Parish of East Baton Rouge Facebook page via Facebook Live. The meeting will start at 4 p.m.

Check out the plans and see the full agenda.