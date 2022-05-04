Meet this year’s Influential Women in Business  

The 2022 Influential Women in Business make it all look easy, despite facing the challenges of balancing their high-pressure careers, families and serving the community.
The path to success was different for each of this year’s nine honorees, but they have a few commonalities: They take risks, persevere in the face of failure, have strong support networks, and—most importantly—they believe in themselves.
For 25 years now, Business Report has been honoring the outstanding women in our community who make Baton Rouge a better place to live, work and play.
As you’ll learn in their profiles this year’s honorees have already achieved much, but they’re not anywhere near the finish line. Along with the profile in this month’s Business Report cover story, the 2022 Influential Women in Business will be celebrated at a luncheon on May 10.
Read their stories (subscription required):
- Karen Breaux, human resources director, Postlethwaite & Netterville
- Lauren McCall Fitch, chief operating officer, Hannis T. Bourgeois
- Beverly Haydel, president/CEO, Sequitur Consulting
- Ginger Laurent, CEO, Louisiana Bankers Association
- Kim Mulkey, head women’s basketball coach, LSU
- Catherine O’Neal, chief medical officer/associate professor of clinical medicine-infectious disease, Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center
- Kim Hunter Reed, commissioner of higher education, Board of Regents
- Renita Williams Thomas, principal and CEO, In Loving Arms HealthCare for Kids
- Jane Verret, president and CEO, Campus Federal Credit Union