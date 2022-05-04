Meet this year’s Influential Women in Business  

The 2022 Influential Women in Business make it all look easy, despite facing the challenges of balancing their high-pressure careers, families and serving the community.

The path to success was different for each of this year’s nine honorees, but they have a few commonalities: They take risks, persevere in the face of failure, have strong support networks, and—most importantly—they believe in themselves.

For 25 years now, Business Report has been honoring the outstanding women in our community who make Baton Rouge a better place to live, work and play.

As you’ll learn in their profiles this year’s honorees have already achieved much, but they’re not anywhere near the finish line. Along with the profile in this month’s Business Report cover story, the 2022 Influential Women in Business will be celebrated at a luncheon on May 10.

Read their stories (subscription required):