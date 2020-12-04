Meet the 2020 ‘inRegister’ Women with a Cause

For the past decade, inRegister has recognized some of the Baton Rouge area’s most fearless and philanthropic women through its “Women with a Cause” feature. Often working behind the scenes and never asking for credit for themselves, these individuals step up to support local nonprofits and stand up for those in need. They do it all because of a tug on their hearts, a little voice telling them that they can make a difference.

This year’s roster of “Women with a Cause” honorees didn’t even let a pandemic stop them from doing good for our community. The seven honorees are: Shannon Williams Hultberg and Kathryn Rothkamm Gill, BR Answer the Call; Frankie Robertson, Dialogue on Race Louisiana; Sarah Joy Hays, Foot Above Foundation; Staci Deumite Duhe, Knock Knock Children’s Museum; Kristen Gradney, Capital Area American Heart Association; and Suzanne Rouvalis, The Life of a Single Mom Ministries. See all of the winners’ stories in inRegister magazine.