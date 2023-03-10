McCollister: Abandoned signs video speaks volumes about Baton Rouge

In his new opinion piece, Business Report founder Rolfe McCollister writes that a picture is worth a thousand words.

Given that, McCollister writes that the 120-second video he produced would be considered a short novel, perhaps titled, “Visual Pollution” or “Trash on a Pole.”

McCollister spent two hours driving around Baton Rouge on eight major streets and shooting photographs with an iPhone, and then had to cut out more than half the images to get the video down to two minutes. Intrigued? You can access the video here, or search YouTube for “Baton Rouge Abandoned Signs.”

“While some of these abandoned signs have been around for decades, I am excited to report that finally some action will soon be taken to rid our landscape of this blight that residents and visitors see every day,” McCollister writes.

Trey Godfrey, the Baton Rouge Area Chamber’s senior vice president of policy, says that Mayor Pro Tem Lamont Cole and other Metro Council members will soon present changes to the local sign ordinance, requiring that abandoned signs be removed. This applies to all current signs as well as those abandoned in the future. McCollister applauds their actions.

In his column, McCollister also writes about a recent headline in The Advocate about two 14-year-olds carjacking a 70-year-old woman. It reminded him of the old ad campaign, “Parents, it’s 10 p.m. Do you know where your children are?”

Additionally, McCollister, who last year retired as publisher of Business Report after selling the company to his business partner, Julio Melara, announced he will no longer make endorsements of political candidates. As the publisher and an owner, McCollister saw it as a role of the publication to take a position—and then let people make up their own mind and vote. “I am glad that Google and the internet can make it easier for voters to research candidates.” McCollister writes, “I will continue to speak out about a public person, as I did in last month’s column. I won’t be silent. But like The Advocate, I will only take public positions on issues like constitutional amendments or taxes.”

