Marie Constantin: Being a beautiful city is a decision you make 

A recent Business Report poll asked: “Have you seen trash come out of a Republic garbage truck while on its route or on the road?”

Fifty-four percent of respondents answered, “Yes.”

When a fellow resident saw the poll, Baton Rouge-area activist and professional photographer Marie Constantin writes, she released a video showing litter spewing from a Republic ASL top-loading garbage truck that she suddenly found herself driving behind.

Not surprising, a 20-year-old-study from the University of Florida’s Hinkley Center came up with similar findings when they followed garbage trucks through Gainesville, Florida, neighborhoods representing three economic groups (high, medium and low earners). The researchers published that the trucks contributed to more than 50% of neighborhood litter. Furthermore, John Schert, the study’s lead, told me earlier this year that most of the litter found in low-income neighborhoods was a result of people not being able to afford bagging their trash.

Understanding why a two-decade-old study from Gainesville is still relevant requires one to understand the makeup of the current fleet of garbage trucks operating in Baton Rouge:

Back-load garbage trucks: Currently in use for recycling and for general garbage collection on one-way streets and other tight locations.

Automated top-load trucks: These are typical vehicles in use in Baton Rouge.

The trucks we should be using:

Automated side load drop-frame trucks (ASL): Vehicles designed not to litter. St. Martin Parish got 12 such new trucks in its recently negotiated contract. Baton Rouge does not use any. This type of truck also comes with a version with loaders on both sides for use on one-way streets.

What’s clear is Baton Rouge is not requiring the use of the most up-to-date trucks to keep collected garbage from spilling back onto the roads and ground.

If cleaning up the garbage that litters Baton Rouge streets, drainage canals and vacant lots is a priority, then it’s obvious the city-parish needs to require the use of ASL drop-frame trucks. It’s not like that would be a cutting-edge decision since much of the country is utilizing these vehicles. “Why aren’t we?” Constantin asks in a special opinion piece for Business Report. Read the full story.