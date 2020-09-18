Main Street Recovery Program grants $4.2 million to East Baton Rouge businesses

Louisiana’s Main Street Recovery Program has issued nearly $4.2 million worth of grants to businesses in East Baton Rouge Parish since its launch more than a month ago.

The program issues grants up to $15,000 for COVID-19-related expenses. As of Wednesday, only $33.3 million has been disbursed through the program, which started with $275 million. The program aimed to award $40 million to minority, women, or veteran-owned applicants by Sept. 25.

There have been nearly 5,000 applicants so far, with the average award being $9,842, according to the program’s website.

Orleans Parish leads the state, with businesses receiving $4.8 million, while Jefferson Parish businesses have received $4.7 million.

The state treasury department began issuing checks for businesses early last month after launching the program in July and loosened rules earlier this month to make it easier for businesses to apply for the program.

To be eligible for the grants, businesses must be located in Louisiana, cannot have had more than 50 full-time workers as of March 1, and can’t be a subsidiary of or owned by a larger company with more than 50 full-time employees. In addition, the business must be in good standing with the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office, and have filed taxes for either 2018 or 2019, filed an extension for 2019, or will file taxes in 2020.

Here’s how much has been granted to the Capital Region:

• East Baton Rouge Parish—$4,163,596.37

• West Baton Rouge Parish—$188,115.66

• Ascension Parish—$987,346.91

• Livingston Parish—$628,967.88

• East Feliciana Parish—$141,413.69

• West Feliciana Parish—$79,892.57

• Iberville Parish—$175,937.45

• Pointe Coupee Parish—$252,978.00

• St. Helena Parish—$26,080.77