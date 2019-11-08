LWCC acquires La Quinta Inn property next to its building

The Louisiana Workers’ Compensation Corp. has acquired the 2.7-acre property, long home to a recently shuttered La Quinta Inn, adjacent to its eight-story office building at the intersection of S. Acadian Thruway and Bawell St.

In a deal that closed Thursday, LWCC acquired the property from Amit and Snehal Patel’s S. Hospitality LLC for $4.4 million.

LWCC Chief Marketing Officer Seth Irby says when the property changed hands in October, LWCC executives saw it as an opportunity to expand their footprint in the area, though he says it’s too soon to say what the agency might do with the site.

“We saw it as an opportunity to expand our campus and do something good for the community,” he says, adding that the agency will begin a long-term planning process to determine the best use for the property.

One thing that’s certain at this point is that the 140-room La Quinta facility will be razed. Irby says the hotel was closed several weeks ago, prior to LWCC’s acquisition, and that the agency has no interest in operating a hotel.

While LWCC begins exploring options for the new site, it is completing a renovation of its existing building.