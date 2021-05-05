LWC partners with verification provider to combat unemployment fraud

The Louisiana Workforce Commission on Tuesday announced a new partnership with federally certified identity verification provider ID.me., in an effort to reduce identity fraud in unemployment claims.

Beginning today, LWC’s HiRE online portal for filing unemployment claims will incorporate ID.me’s identity verification program at the beginning of the application process for new claims as a part of enhanced fraud prevention.

“Verifying the identity of the person filing for unemployment at the start will help speed the overall claim review and approval process, while also ensuring that any benefits paid go to the right person,” says LWC Secretary Ava Cates, in a prepared s statement.

Individuals filing new unemployment claims on the HiRE website will be briefly redirected to ID.me’s website to create an ID.me account to verify their identity before being allowed to proceed with the claim registration.

Louisiana joins a growing number of states using ID.me to combat ID theft and prevent unemployment benefits fraud. Almost 70% of the U.S. population is using ID.me for unemployment identity verification, according to LWC. ID.me is also used by a number of federal government agencies, including the Social Security Administration, U.S. Treasury, and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. See the announcement.