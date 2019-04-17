LSU negotiating with Woodward to replace Alleva as athletics director

LSU officials spent much of today finalizing an agreement and transition for embattled Athletics Director Joe Alleva, who has agreed to step down from the position he has held since 2008.

An announcement is expected from the university later today.

As first reported by Daily Report, Alleva has agreed to step down amidst mounting criticism both from inside and outside the university, which recently launched the public phase of a $1.5 billion capital campaign and needs the goodwill of its boosters and major donors.

Daily Report has also confirmed with a high ranking source within the LSU System that university officials are negotiating with Scott Woodward to replace Alleva, though no deal has been finalized or announced.

Woodward is a Baton Rouge native and LSU graduate who previously worked at the university under Chancellor Mark Emmert in the early 2000s in university relations. He went on to follow Emmert to the University of Washington, where he became athletics director and has since become the athletics director at Texas A&M.

Woodward did not return a call today seeking comment.