LSU is at the forefront of the NIL revolution and it wants to stay there   

While paying student-athletes to play is against National Collegiate Athletic Association rules, under-the-table payments have long been common.

Former LSU men’s basketball coach Will Wade was suspended and eventually fired after he was caught on an FBI wiretap discussing money he planned to offer a recruit, to name one of many examples.

Pay-to-play is still not allowed, and coaches or boosters who promise a recruit an NIL deal in exchange for signing with their school can get their programs in trouble, at least in theory. But once they get to campus (and sometimes even before), NIL allows athletes, and the brands that sponsor them, to cash in on their fame.

Where some traditionalists see the downfall of amateur sports, others see a long-overdue opportunity for college athletes to openly share in the riches their labor generates. The rules are vague and in flux, and enforcement of them as they exist has been questionable at best.

But no one seems to think there’s much chance of cramming the NIL genie back into the bottle.

LSU has been at the forefront of the NIL revolution, and Tiger officials and boosters want to stay there, or else risk being left behind.

Read the cover story from the September edition of Business Report, which offers an inside look at the NIL ecosystem at LSU, how things got this way and where it may head next.