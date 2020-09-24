Louisiana’s college COVID-19 numbers show wide gap between on-campus, virtual students

The COVID-19 dashboard run by the Louisiana Department of Health shows 1,558 confirmed cases among college students, faculty and staff and 523 cases of the disease in K-12 schools across the state. As one might expect, the dashboard shows more cases among students and faculty who’ve attended classes in person than among those who’ve accessed classes virtually.

For the colleges, 1,409 cases were from students living or attending classes on campus. There were 149 cases among faculty and staff working on campus, 29 cases among students exclusively attending virtual classes and 16 cases among faculty and staff working 100% virtually, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration announced the LDH dashboard after the state’s public universities provided a variety of responses when asked what information they would share about infection rates and deaths on their campuses.

K-12 school districts also started the school year with inconsistent reporting plans. As of late August, there were no state reporting requirements if students, teachers or staff at a Louisiana public school tested positive for COVID-19.

The same week Louisiana Illuminator reported that not every university planned to report its numbers, Edwards said at a news conference: “We do believe there needs to be accurate data that is made public by the universities. We want people to have confidence in what we are doing. And what we do know is that if you are not sharing data—quickly and transparently—that undermines confidence.”

State officials maintain that colleges and universities don’t have to report their numbers but are doing so voluntarily. However, at the beginning of September, the state health department issued an executive order requiring all schools (public or private) with students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade to report cases to the state.

According to the state health department, 1,103 K-12 schools have signed up to report their numbers to the state. The 27 schools that didn’t report are in Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron and Jefferson Davis parishes, all of which were hit hard by Hurricane Laura. Read the full story.