Louisiana ranks high on list of states where residents are leaving

Louisiana had the eighth-highest percentage of people moving out, according to a report released today by United Van Lines. Just over 53% of moves were households leaving Louisiana, with more than 50% of people leaving saying it was for a new job.

The company’s 2021 study is based on household moves handled by United within the 48 contiguous states and Washington, D.C., and ranks states based on inbound and outbound percentages of total moves in each state.

According to the report, Vermont has the highest percentage of inbound migration (74%) with United Van Lines. Topping the list of outbound locations was New Jersey (71%), which has held the spot for the past four years.

South Dakota (69%), South Carolina (63%), West Virginia (63%) and Florida (62%) were also revealed as top inbound states for 2021. Meanwhile, states like Illinois (67%), New York (63%), Connecticut (60%) and California (59%), which have regularly appeared on the top outbound list in recent years, again ranked among states with the largest exoduses.

See the report.