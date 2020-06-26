Louisiana lawmakers to discuss 2020 legislative session at LSU event 

Louisiana House and Senate leaders, state administrators and economic experts will explore the realities of legislating during the pandemic on Wednesday, July 1, at 3 p.m., LSU announced.

Hosted in partnership with the LSU Office of the President, this event is the final installment of the Reilly Center for Media & Public Affairs Communications & COVID-19 virtual series and will be livestreamed on the LSU Manship School’s YouTube channel.

Following an eight-week suspension of the 2020 regular session, the Louisiana Legislature reconvened May 4 with only four weeks to address the state’s critical needs in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

Upon sine die, the Legislature immediately gaveled into a 30-day special session to continue tackling the state’s $30 billion operating budget, which was dealt a $900 million shortfall as a result of the economic fallout caused by the pandemic.

Legislating in the Time of COVID-19 will recap the approach of both legislative and state government leaders in tackling a variety of high-priority bills relating to the state’s budget, CARES Act funding, education and health care.

“This event underscores the need for public health emergency preparedness among state leaders, particularly lawmakers, whose responsibilities continue during times of quarantine, epidemic and other global crises,” says LSU interim President Tom Galligan in a prepared statement. “Understanding the mechanisms and resources related to state legislature operations, while prioritizing global health concerns, is critical, and we’re proud to host this important discussion at LSU.”

Registration for the event can be found at Eventbrite: Communications & COVID-19. Registrants will receive a Zoom meeting link and information on how to join. See the full list of participants here.