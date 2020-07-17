Louisiana jobless rate drops to 9.7% for June

Louisiana was among 42 states in the nation that added jobs last month as the coronavirus pandemic continues to loom over the state.

Louisiana’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for June 2020 was 9.7%, according to data released this morning by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Louisiana’s rate is below the national unemployment rate of 11.1%. The state’s rate dropped sharply from May’s rate of 14.2%.

Some 56,500 jobs were added to the state’s civilian force between May and June, according to the data. Despite the growth, the state has approximately 172,500 fewer employed people than it did in June 2019.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics plans to release metropolitan unemployment data for June on July 29. See how all 50 states fared.