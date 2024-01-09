Louisiana has newfound power in D.C. Here’s what it could mean

If you perused social media platforms back in October, focusing solely on personalities who make or spend money on Louisiana politics, you would have noticed an unmissable trend. That’s when photos went up on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter of politicos standing with either Jefferson Congressman Steve Scalise or Shreveport Congressman Mike Johnson.

Everyone with skin in the proverbial game—the game being federal politics in this case—wanted the world to know they were tight with Scalise, who at the time was angling to become speaker, but later settled for majority leader, the No. 2 position in the nation’s lower chamber.

Scalise’s failed bid, however, gave way to Johnson’s election as the new speaker. And in response, social media accounts were filled with his smiling pictures. In addition to holding what is arguably the most powerful gavel in the country, Johnson is now second in line to become U.S. president.

What an embarrassment of political riches for Louisiana, which has never had two politicians serving in these high-ranking positions at the same time.

Adding prestige to power, the Bayou State also has two appropriators on the Hill in the form of Start Congresswoman Julia Letlow and U.S. Sen. John Kennedy. As members of the influential appropriations committees in both chambers, Letlow and Kennedy are certified budget drafters—and the budgets are where the money can be found.

That said, Louisiana’s business community, along with other special interests from the Bayou State, now have the opportunity to influence federal policies and regulations through a powerful and ever more senior congressional delegation. As a result, the priorities of the business community will, in so far as they influence our Louisiana legislators, become the nation’s.

