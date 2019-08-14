Louisiana gets a B+ in small business friendliness 

When it comes to small-business friendliness, Louisiana gets a B+, which, according to Thumbtack, is in the middle of the national pack.

Thumbtack, a tech company that pairs workers with businesses, published the results of its annual small business friendliness survey, which quizzed 5,000-plus small business owners on such categories as licensing requirements, tax regulations and the ease with which they can hire workers. Louisiana’s overall B+ rating was higher than last year’s B grade.

Louisiana got one A+ grade for ease of licensing and an A for the quality of government websites. The state also received an A- for both the regulations and the employment labor and hiring categories. However, Louisiana got a D for training and networking programs, and B’s in tax code, ease of starting a business and ease of hiring.

Several states got an A+ or in the survey, including Arkansas, Georgia, Delaware, Maine, Mississippi, Utah and Virginia.

The survey also rates cities as a whole, but Baton Rouge was not rated. New Orleans received an overall C grade in the survey. See the full report here.