‘Southern Business & Development’ names Louisiana State of the Year

Southern Business & Development has named Louisiana the magazine’s 2020 State of the Year in a title shared with Alabama. The year 2020 marks the seventh time since 2007 that Louisiana has shared or won outright the magazine’s State of the Year honor for best economic development results in the South.

Regional markets in Louisiana also gained honors in the SB&D 100 issue, which chronicles the South’s Top 100 economic development deals, according to an announcement from Louisiana Economic Development. Baton Rouge won Major Market of the Year in 2020 for the first time since 2013.

New Orleans received honorable mention recognition in the same category, which ranks metros of 750,000 to 2.5 million residents. Lake Charles secured the magazine’s Small Market of the Year for a record 10th consecutive year, and Iberville Parish earned Rural Market of the Year.

Helping secure Louisiana’s top ranking are industrial projects that include Venture Global’s $4.2 billion project in Plaquemines Parish and the $4.2 billion Lake Charles Methanol clean energy facility at the Port of Lake Charles, according to LED.

In the Major Market of the Year category, Baton Rouge earned a dominating 190 points to secure the top ranking, with New Orleans posting 110 points. Capital Region projects included ExxonMobil, Formosa, Conn’s Home Plus, BBQGuys, Stupp and Shell Chemical, which combined for over $2 billion in capital investment, over 1,200 new direct and indirect jobs, and more than 4,300 retained jobs.

This recognition is exciting for our organization and the entire Baton Rouge community,” says BRAC President and CEO Adam Knapp in a prepared statement. “Baton Rouge continues to be an economic engine for the state, and we look forward to continuing this success in 2020 and beyond.” Read the full announcement from LED.