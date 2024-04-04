Louisiana contemplates school district DIY: What you need to know

It may become easier for Louisiana communities like St. George to break away from public school systems to form their own school district in the future, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

Current law maintains that breakaway school districts must be approved by the Louisiana Legislature before being brought to voters statewide as a constitutional amendment.

HB 6 by Rep. Emily Chenevert, R-Baton Rouge, would allow districts to skip the statewide vote and immediately tap into state funding after legislators OK the boundaries of the new district.

Opponents of the measure say that school districts already lose money every time a new one splits off and is created, and that the proposal would make it easier for communities to do that.

Historically, Louisiana communities have formed new school districts in suburban areas where the tax base is adequate to support public school system operations. New school districts have been formed around the state—but especially in the Capital Region.

Over the years, new districts have emerged in Bogalusa, Monroe and in three East Baton Rouge Parish cities: Baker, Central and Zachary. The Legislature has also approved the Southeast Baton Rouge Community School District, but its tax base—the proposed city of St. George—doesn’t yet exist.

Read the full story.