Louisiana college graduates carry average of $26,800 in loan debt 

Louisiana college graduates have the 32nd highest average student loan debt, according to 24/7 Wall St.

The financial news website reports U.S. total student debt hit an all-time high of $1.5 trillion this year, and nearly 20% of U.S. adults have student loan debt. The average Louisiana borrower owes $26,800, according to the analysis, which is based on data from the website LendEDU. At 48%, the study says, just under half of Louisiana graduates have debt, although 23.8% of Louisianians have bachelor’s degrees.

College debt has caused more than 25% of borrowers to postpone marriage or start a family, LendEDU reports. And more than 50% of those with student loans delay purchasing a home or saving for their golden years, according to the website.

Utah has the least amount of debt per college graduate, at just under $20,000 owed. Thirty-six percent of Utah residents have a bachelor’s degree. The state with the most debt per college graduate is Connecticut, where students owe $38,776 on average, and 57% of residents have degrees. Read the full data rundown here, and see the chart from LendEDU here.