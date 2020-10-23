Louisiana sees drop in weekly initial jobless claims

After posting a small increase last week, initial unemployment claims are once again trending downward in Louisiana.

There were nearly 13,040 initial unemployment claims filed last week, down from the previous week’s 13,577, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Workforce Commission. For comparison, last week’s figures are 628% higher than they were one year agol.

Continued claims also declined, with 11% fewer claims filed last week than the week prior. Still, the 146,622 claims filed last week dwarf the 13,300 claims filed for the same week in 2019.

The four-week moving average of continued claims decreased to 180,506, while the initial claims four-week moving average fell to 14,093.

See the full release.