Local firm tapped to lead EBR master plan outreach

East Baton Rouge Parish planning officials have selected Franklin Associates to handle public outreach for the five-year update of FuturEBR, the parish master plan.

The contract is worth $99,383, says Gilles Morin with the city-parish Planning Commission. The Metro Council last year approved a budget supplement to cover the cost of the contract, so it does not have to go back to the council for approval.

Franklin Associates is based in Baton Rouge. Founder Perry Franklin led the Mid City Redevelopment Alliance prior to starting the firm. He also worked in public affairs for ExxonMobil in Baton Rouge during the late 1990s.

One other firm responded to the request for proposals, Morin says. According to the contract, Franklin Associates will:

Create programming designed to reach “new and traditionally underrepresented audiences,” including but not limited to minorities, low-income communities, renters, young people and residents with limited English proficiency.

Create a short introduction video “explaining what we’re doing and why we’re doing it.”

Create and distribute a 15-20 question community survey.

Host nine workshops throughout the community.

Analyze community input to present to the Planning Commission and Metro Council.

Planning staff have already met with about 20 lead agencies that will be involved in FuturEBR, Morin says. They expect the survey will be conducted and public meetings held in the late spring or summer.