LED invests in new natural gas pipeline in north Louisiana

A new $8.1 million pipeline will be installed at the Madison Parish Port in an effort to expand the port’s infrastructure and encourage future economic development, the governor’s office announced this afternoon.

Louisiana Economic Development is paying $3.6 million for the project, while the port and its anchor tenant, Complex Chemical, are investing $500,000 and $4 million, respectively.

Initially, Complex Chemical planned to build in a 4-inch natural gas line for the exclusive use of its plant, but with LED and the port investing in the project, a larger, 8-inch pipeline became feasible and will provide increased capacity that could serve additional tenants at the port.

The Madison Parish Port, located on the Mississippi River near Tallulah, handles about 750,000 tons of cargo annually, including aggregates, lime, fertilizer, cottonseed, grain and steel.

With the increased availability of natural gas, Complex Chemical plans to invest more than $6 million in plant improvements in the next two years and bolster its staff with 20 new jobs. The company produces a variety of products, including brake fluid and antifreeze.