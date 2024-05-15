Lawmakers remain skeptical over proposed constitutional convention

Lawmakers still have questions about Gov. Jeff Landry’s proposed constitutional convention and are skeptical about moving forward, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

Senate President Cameron Henry, R-Metairie, says lawmakers have “the same amount of questions” about the proposal and that with just three weeks left in the legislative session, the Senate is not close to voting to support a convention at this point.

Members of the Louisiana House last week voted to hold the convention in August.

As the Illuminator writes, the Landry administration hasn’t answered senators’ questions about the purpose or process of a convention, so the legislation authorizing it, House Bill 800, hasn’t been scheduled for a Senate committee hearing yet.



“Time’s running tight,” Henry said about the constitutional convention’s prospects.

