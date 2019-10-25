‘LaPolitics:’ Rural parishes represent hurdle for Edwards in governor’s race

Several rural parishes that supported Gov. John Bel Edwards in 2015 are now solidly in the corner of GOP challenger Eddie Rispone, or are at least leaning that way, creating what could become a critical roadblock for the incumbent’s re-election campaign.

In the 2015 primary, Edwards managed to capture the most votes in 23 rural parishes that former U.S. Sen. Mary Landrieu lost in 2014. While black voters were a driving force in his memorable election, it was also the country vote that helped Edwards cross the finish line.

Those parishes were Jackson, Webster, Avoyelles, Union, Winn, Ouachita, Franklin, Richland, Lincoln, Catahoula, West Feliciana, Washington, Tangipahoa, St. Charles, Livingston, Ascension, St. Mary, Jeff Davis, Calcasieu, Beauregard, Allen, Evangeline and Rapides.

After the recent primary vote, Rispone had either won or turned competitive 11 of those rural parishes, gathering 116,000 collective votes to Edwards’ 156,000.

Rispone flipped five outright, including the parishes of Beauregard, Jefferson Davis, Livingston, Union and Webster. He lost another by less than 100 votes (Allen) and another five by less than 1,000 votes (Ascension, Catahoula, Evangeline, Jackson and St. Mary).

At this point, however, Rispone has merely made this segment of the runoff competitive. He’s down by 40,000 votes in these 23 rural parishes. Moreover, Edwards won Calcasieu, Tangipahoa and Rapides by more than 6,000 votes each, and enjoyed a more than 11,000 vote lead in Ouachita.

What’s not factored is where the votes of U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham, will go, although it doesn’t take much imagination to see many of them landing at Rispone’s feet.

While every prognosticator around will tell you that Edwards has to increase black turnout in the runoff, these numbers from rural parishes show he has other problems as well. The governor has got to go into these rural parishes and grab the totals he pulled down in 2015.

That’s no easy task along the countryside, where folks have to “drive into town” to vote.

Then again, Edwards remembers those backcountry roads well. (His favorite XM station is Willie’s Roadhouse.) The real question is whether voters there will remember him.

They said it: “Now, if this doesn’t happen, don’t quote me on it, but normally I can tell by the text message I get from the coach whether they’re going to win. I’m serious. If he doesn’t feel really good about their preparation and stuff, I kind of get a sense of it. He tells me that they are ready to play tonight and that we are going to win. When he tells me that, we always win.”—Gov. John Bel Edwards, on his communications with Coach Ed Orgeron, in Sports Illustrated.

“So how do I handle it? Sometimes I laugh and I have laughter like that. Some people now that—we’re kind of not past what happened—we’re rebuilding and we’re getting our basic end, when I come in to argue, sometimes they say, ‘You’re just like Hurricane Katrina, you just storm in a room.’”—Sen.-elect Katrina Jackson, on being named Katrina in Louisiana, in LifeNews.com.

Jeremy Alford publishes LaPolitics Weekly, a newsletter on Louisiana politics, at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter, or on Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.