‘LaPolitics:’ Conservative policy group puts six figures behind ad campaign 

The Pelican Institute for Public Policy launched a six-figure advertising campaign Tuesday to “further educate citizens, elected leaders and candidates for office about its comprehensive policy reform effort.”

Since fall 2018, Pelican officials say more than $1 million in time, research and materials have gone into developing the components comprising the agenda, which includes 202 pages of research featuring roadmaps to comprehensive, free-market reforms to bring jobs and opportunity back to Louisiana.

Called “A Jobs and Opportunity Agenda for Louisiana,” the detailed platform from the right-leaning think tank seeks “reforms to nearly every area of Louisiana public policy, including overhauling the state’s legal system, tax code, budgeting process, criminal justice system, education system and Medicaid program, among others.”

Two major milestones for the campaign are occurring in the coming weeks and months—the Pelican Institute’s Constitutional Convention Forum on Aug. 20 and the organization’s citizen education efforts, which will be ongoing until election day this fall. The video ads can be seen on YouTube here and here, and on Facebook.

—While legislative diehards are touting the stat of 40%—that’s roughly the number of seats that will turnover due to terms limits—there’s another figure worth keeping in mind as we approach qualifying: 44%. That’s the percentage of seats in both the House and Senate that appear to be unopposed based on LaPolitic’s own tracking process (“Inside the Rails”) and the spreadsheets maintained by a number of associations and legislative players. That amounts to 64 seats out of 144, including seven races hosting a sole candidate who would become a true freshman next term. This trend is larger in the Senate, where 19 members appear unopposed for now, including three possible freshmen, all from the House. The numbers get heavier in the House, where there appears to be 45 seats unopposed, including four races with freshman-wannabes. Qualifying begins next week.

They said it: “We had a thousand-year flood in August of 2016. In March of that year, we had a five-hundred-year flood. One state over, in Texas, they had a thousand-year flood—Harvey. All of a sudden, you’re, like, I’m in my forties. Something’s wrong with the statistics.”—U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, in The New Yorker.

Jeremy Alford publishes LaPolitics Weekly, a newsletter on Louisiana politics, at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter, or on Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.