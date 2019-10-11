‘LaPolitics:’ Composition of Legislature will be clearer after this weekend

While there are certainly a lot of different politics at play in the race for governor, especially with President Donald Trump visiting Louisiana, the chess pieces that will be moved around in the state House and Senate after this cycle represent a whole other game of strategy.

Lobbyists, special interest groups, corporate bigwigs and influential donors alike have cast their political fortunes into the ring in the hopes of influencing the composition of the next Legislature. With 40% turnover slated due to term limits and several competitive legislative races around the state, politicos see an opportunity to either strengthen the GOP’s hold on the statehouse, particularly in the Senate, or go all in to protect Democratic seats that are being targeted by Republicans.

Out of the 144 seats in the House and Senate, 52 races have already been decided due to candidates being unopposed and another 92 will be waged in Saturday’s elections. At least 37 of the latter contests will be decided by tomorrow, due to two-candidate races, meaning there could be as many as 55 runoffs, although that’s unlikely.

The secretary of state’s office is predicting a turnout as high as 46%, which bests the 39% turnout from the 2015 gubernatorial primary.

They said it: “It’s the law. So, election dates are set far in advance. I would urge in the future that universities to check those dates first before they make their football schedule.”—Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, on what seems to be the tradition of college football games on Election Day, on WDSU-TV.

