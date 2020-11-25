LABI President: Shopping small is critical this holiday season

In a new opinion piece, Louisiana Association of Business and Industry President Stephen Waguespack encourages area residents to support local businesses as the holiday season approaches.

The Saturday after Thanksgiving has been known as Small Business Saturday for years now, and serves as a day designated for shoppers to go out and support the mom and pop retailers, the local employers who serve as the heart of their community’s economy.

Pick any small business in any year and you’ll find a story packed with challenges, innovation, hard work, razor-thin margins and perseverance, Waguespack writes. Small business owners routinely suffer sleepless nights over financial uncertainty, operational disruption, personnel issues or just making payroll. But this year, with five hurricanes, COVID-19 restrictions and more, has been especially challenging.

Let’s give Small Business Saturday, and the weeks to come, a renewed and elevated focus.

Let’s recalibrate our habits, be intentional, and make an extra effort to “shop small” and give that revenue to a local business, Waguespack writes. While the pandemic response will surely incentivize many to shop online this holiday season, that does not mean small business should be left out in the cold. Most local small businesses have an online presence and can offer just as good of a deal as the national chains if you just give them a shot.

Read his full column here.