Juban’s reopens Monday with new menu items and decor

Over the course of its 40-year history, family-owned Juban’s Restaurant cultivated a reputation as one of Baton Rouge’s first and most popular fine-dining establishments, ground zero for celebratory dinners, large and small events and seen-and-be-seen meetups for local movers and shakers. Now, after a nearly two-year closure prompted by the pandemic, a reimagined Juban’s is back in business. The restaurant officially reopens Monday, April 4, at 11 a.m.

