JR Ball: Louisiana’s definition of insanity

Here’s what we know about elected officials, especially those of the state legislator variety.

First, their chief concern is reelection and few things help that cause more than giving away tax breaks and funding for pet projects, writes Business Report associate publisher JR Ball in his new opinion piece.

Second, they love to complain about Louisiana’s problems but balk at doing anything to solve them because solutions require tough choices that could alienate voters or limit their ability to secure those tax breaks and pet project funds.

And during every legislative session they do the same thing over again, hoping Louisiana will produce an outcome other than being one of the nation’s worst-ranked states.

“I’m no John Wooden but isn’t that the living, breathing definition of ‘insanity?’” Ball asks.

No matter which side of the aisle they represent, each and every lawmaker will confess that Louisiana’s tax code is a byzantine hunk of junk.

But if you ask them what they’re doing about it you’ll be met with crickets, Ball writes.

The situation is reminiscent of the shenanigans newly minted LSU athletic directors pulled in the 1980s and ‘90s, Ball writes.

Back when television money wasn’t so ginormous, TAF was in its infancy and the athletic department struggled to post a profit, LSU would cite a budget deficit as the reason for firing an athletic director—even though we knew it was about a losing coach. The first thing the new A.D. would do was change the accounting method and suddenly the department was rolling in the green.

That would work for a while, until the four-year accounting cycle was complete and—shockingly—athletics was facing a rising tide of red every bit as nasty as Bear Bryant’s football team. With football still middling, the athletic director got canned and the cycle repeated.

Maybe it’s time to start firing state legislators, Ball suggests. Read his full column from the latest edition of Business Report. Send comments to editor@businessreport.com.