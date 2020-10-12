JR Ball: Baton Rouge needs a dose of exceptionalism 

Remember the notion of American exceptionalism? The belief that our country is different—and better—than other countries, largely because of the ideals born out of the American Revolution, writes Business Report Executive Editor JR Ball in his new opinion piece.

In plain speak, we walk around preening to anyone listening that we’re just plain smarter, freer and harder-working—not to mention more enterprising and principled—than everyone else. We’re that Jeffersonian hilltop beacon of liberty, happiness and hope for all the world to see.

Feel free to debate if we ever truly were exceptional, or if the craziness of recent years has tarnished that exceptionalism, Ball writes. What matters is Americans, at our core, believe we’re unique and can do anything of substance better than anyone else on the planet.

While this inalienable belief runs rampant from sea to shining sea, American exceptionalism seemingly is like economics: it doesn’t trickle down—and certainly not to Louisiana or its capital city of Baton Rouge.

That’s the sobering thought that came to mind while interviewing, along with Publisher Rolfe McCollister, six of the candidates running to become the next leader of Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parish (Frank Smith declined).

Louisiana has turned its back on Jefferson’s utopia, opting instead for the Benjamin Franklin point of view that we’re all fun-loving rogues who will always find a way to muddle through.

The problem, and it’s a pretty big one, is this, Ball writes: We, the people of Baton Rouge, reject exceptionalism, alternatively choosing contentment in the warmth of mediocrity.

Going back to the candidates Ball and McCollister interviewed, each had interesting ideas on how to improve some facet of our daily lives. One or two, with the right team, would make for a fine mayor-president, capable of keeping us slogging along while cleaning out some drainage canals.

What Ball didn’t hear, however, was a broad vision on how we can become a city and parish of envy—not simply admired by those in this state or in Mississippi or West Virginia, but by people across the nation—like an Austin or Nashville.

What’s needed is someone who can inspire the citizens of this city and parish to embosom some Baton Rouge exceptionalism.

Read his full column. Send comments to editor@businessreport.com.