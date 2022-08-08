JR Ball: Are Jeff Landry’s tactics good for Louisiana? 

Jeff Landry, our attorney general and wannabe governor, has a message for anyone disagreeing with him or the Louisiana laws and regulations he supports: Get out! Hit one of our pockmarked highways and don’t let the “Leaving Louisiana” sign towel slap ya’ on the way to Texas.

Landry’s latest crusade is against anyone who supports a woman’s right to choose or argues that Louisiana’s abortion laws are too vague.

And while the state’s Supreme Court or the Legislature will probably ultimatley handle the issue, ensuring abortion remains outlawed in Louisiana, writes Business Report Associate Publisher J.R. Ball in his new opinion piece, that isn’t good enough for Landry. The early line favorite to be our next governor is taking it a step further, telling folks who disagree to get the hell out of our God-fearing, gun-toting, Trump-loving state.

And Landry’s targets include both people who disagree with his view on the issue as well as local governments who don’t see things his way, demanding that the State Bond Commission reject fianncings for some New Orleans projects because the city’s leadership doesn’t want public funding used to enforce abortion bans.

The first impulse of many in a business community that swings right may be to give giddy-up support to Landry and his antics, Ball writes. But it’s worth considering whether Landry’s leadership tactics—regardless of the ideology behind them—are something that is good for Louisiana, Ball writes.

