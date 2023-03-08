Is private school tax credit serving as a tax shelter for the wealthy?

A new study finds that Louisiana’s private school voucher tax credit is siphoning money from public education and serving as a tax shelter for the wealthy rather than encouraging charitable donations, reports Louisiana Illuminator.

The Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy analyzed various school voucher tax credits in multiple states and found them to be a “charitable facade” that allows wealthy families to opt out of paying taxes for public education and other public services, according to a report published Tuesday.

The study says 99% of Louisiana’s school voucher tax credits go to families that earn more than $200,000 per year. The analysis used Louisiana Department of Revenue data on the state’s Tuition Donation Credit Program, designed to encourage donors to contribute to school tuition organizations, or STOs, that help low-income families pay for private schools. But the name of the program is a misnomer because the money for tuition is not actually donated, the Louisiana Budget Project’s Jan Moller says.

“There’s nothing charitable about it from the giver,” Moller tells Louisiana Illuminator. “It’s not a donation at all because every dollar goes back to where it came from.”

Louisiana gives a dollar-for-dollar tax credit when a person or a company gives money to an STO. In other words, Moller explains, wealthy individuals and corporations get 100% of their donation back when they file their tax returns.

The tax credit, which lawmakers created in 2017, forces the cost of private school onto Louisiana taxpayers by redirecting public dollars that normally go to public education, he says.

The program is expected to cost taxpayers roughly $14 million this year on top of other tax breaks for private school tuition that total roughly $33 million, according to Louisiana’s Tax Exemption Budget.

Although roughly 45% of K-12 students statewide are eligible to receive school vouchers, less than 1% of them participate in the program, according to EdChoice, an organization that advocates for voucher programs.

Read the full report.