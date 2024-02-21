IRS to target personal use of company jets

The Internal Revenue Service will begin auditing dozens of companies over the personal use of corporate jets by executives and other wealthy travelers, reports The Wall Street Journal.

The agency plans to start with three to four dozen audits of large corporations and partnerships, with audits of high-income individuals likely to follow, IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel said Wednesday.

“These aircraft audits will help ensure that high-income groups aren’t flying under the radar,” he says. “What we believe is happening is there’s not enough robust record-keeping going on, and there is systemic overstating of these business deductions.”

The audits are part of larger efforts by the IRS to increase enforcement with a focus on the nation’s wealthiest taxpayers, using new funding from the Inflation Reduction Act. Dozens of IRS workers are working on collection cases against high-income, high-wealth individuals who either haven’t filed their taxes or failed to pay what they owe. The IRS also has ramped up audits on large partnerships.

Companies typically get a tax deduction for the cost of aircraft and flights used for business purposes. Some also allow top executives to take personal trips on the plane, often at company expense, typically citing safety and efficiency benefits.

For tax purposes, businesses need to track how much the jets are flown for business and personal use. That can mean recording everyone who was on a flight and for what purpose. The records should be contemporaneous, not created once the IRS comes calling.

