Initial unemployment claims rise as Louisiana fights COVID-19

Nearly 22,000 Louisiana residents filed new claims for unemployment last week, the Louisiana Workforce Commission reported today.

The number of initial claims was up from fewer than 20,000 a week earlier. The figures show the continued effects of the fight against the new coronavirus.

For the comparable week last year, initial unemployment claims were about 2,206.

The total number receiving unemployment benefits topped 306,000 last week. For the comparable week last year, that figure was less than 18,000.