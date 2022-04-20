Inflation-induced sticker shock greets employees returning to offices

As the security software company KnowBe4 weighed whether to require a return to the office, executives knew to anticipate a certain set of concerns from employees. Less flexibility. More time in transit.

Then, in recent months, came a new set of worries about the rising cost of gas and food, according to The New York Times, especially near KnowBe4’s headquarters in Clearwater, Florida, one of the U.S. areas hit hardest by inflation.

Workers advised one another on their internal messaging system where to find cheap gas ($3.25!). The company tried to ease the transition by offering free snacks (pickles, Nutella!). But some employees, partly put off by expenses, including the cost of dog sitters and child care, told their managers that they preferred to keep working from home. In January, KnowBe4 informed its roughly 1,500 employees that most could stay remote indefinitely.

“If employers are like, ‘Hey, yeah, you need to come into the office, you need to spend this money on gas, you have to eat at the office,’ people are going to go, ‘This is too expensive,’” Erika Lance, the company’s head of human resources, says.

Employers’ plans to return to the office, already strained by concerns about COVID-19 and the demands of an emboldened workforce, are now colliding with the pressures of inflation. The cost of a daily routine—travel, coffee, food—is far pricier than it was when offices shut down two years ago. Consumer prices were 8.5% higher last month than they were a year earlier, the fastest 12-month inflation rate since 1981. While office occupancy has crept up to its highest level since March 2020, above 40%, some workers have experienced sticker shock.

“It’s a perfect storm,” says Becky Frankiewicz, U.S. president of ManpowerGroup, a global staffing agency with more than 4,500 offices. “We’re ready to get back to work, and now can you afford to get back to work?” Read the full story here.