ICYMI: Butler Snow merging with Kantrow Spaht Weaver & Blitzer

Butler Snow Law Firm is expanding its Baton Rouge office by merging with local firm Kantrow Spaht Weaver & Blitzer, the two firms announced late this morning.

Kantrow Spaht Weaver & Blitzer’s 17 attorneys will join the firm on Jan. 1, 2020, bringing Butler Snow’s total number of local attorneys to 24 and boosting its national count to more than 385 firm-wide. The move will make Butler Snow’s Baton Rouge office the firm’s fifth-largest among its network of 27 locations across the country.

The merger also marks Butler Snow’s latest expansion in recent years. The firm has particularly grown its footprint throughout the South, with recent expansions in Charleston, South Carolina, as well as Austin, Nashville and Birmingham.

Butler Snow chairman Don Clark says the firm has long wanted to expand its Louisiana presence and sees the addition of Kantrow Spaht Weaver & Blitzer as an ideal way to do so.

“The reality is that Kantrow is a longtime Baton Rouge firm with a great client base and practice, and we had the opportunity to begin talking with them several months ago,” Clark tells Daily Report. “As our conversations wrapped up, both sides became more and more comfortable with each other.”

For Kantrow Spaht Weaver & Blitzer, the move is a strategic decision to align the firm with a well-known brand, says senior partner Lee Kantrow, adding that, despite being courted by other firms in the past, he was impressed by what he says was Butler Snow’s culture of professionalism and integrity.

“We’re joining a much larger firm with established brands across the Southeast and are taking advantage of that,” said Kantrow in an interview with Daily Report. “It’s a benefit for our clients, giving us broader practice areas, a deeper bench and a larger geographic area where we can provide our services.”

Founded in 1954, Butler Snow offers business and litigation services across a range of legal practices.

Kantrow Spaht Weaver & Blitzer will remain in its North Boulevard office space, and details about whether Butler Snow’s attorneys will join them—and well as other future plans—are still being discussed.