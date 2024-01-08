How to manage when disaster strikes

The thing about disasters is that they aren’t partisan. They don’t care if you live in a red or a blue state. They don’t care if you’re mostly Republican or Democrat.

“Leaders can be partisan, but disasters? They don’t care about that,” says Mark Cooper, whose career in disaster management spans enough named storms to field a football team.

Cooper most recently served as Gov. John Bel Edwards’ chief of staff, but before that he was a part of disaster management during Gov. Bobby Jindal’s administration and worked as senior director of global emergency management for Walmart.

Cooper says that bipartisanship and resolve to overcome differences in the face of unforeseen challenges are critical to managing a crisis situation, particularly at the highest levels.

Check out his insights and recommendations on how to lead when disaster strikes, from the latest edition of Business Report.