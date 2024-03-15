How to know if it’s time for a new sales compensation strategy

Although the business environment is completely different than it was 20 years ago, the way most B2B companies structure sales quotas and compensation has not evolved to keep up, an analysis in the Harvard Business Review suggests.

Authors Sangram Vajre and Lindsay Cordell of GTM Partners writes that many companies oversimplify compensation by assigning quotas and commissions based solely on what segment a seller is pitching. It’s an approach that can result in overpaying some salespeople and underpaying others, as it fails to take into account go-to-market tactics or a company’s stage of evolution.

The analysis suggests that most B2B companies should revisit sales compensation at least once a year. But companies that are running multiple go-to-market activities with only one or two compensation plans, or that rely heavily on “heroic sales players,” where 20% of the sales team brings in 80% of the revenue, may need to implement a new strategy immediately, the authors suggest.

