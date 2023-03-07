How Shaq has made himself even more larger than life

Shaquille O’Neal knows what you’re thinking—another superstar athlete presenting himself as a business genius.

It is, after all, fashionable among athletes to parlay one’s sports dominance into a global conglomerate, to show that one is as preternaturally gifted in the boardroom as on the basketball court. It’s almost obligatory at this point. But do you really believe it?

As .Inc magazine writes in a new feature of the former LSU standout, con­sider the sheer number of companies that O’Neal owns a piece of, often a substantial one:

Papa Johns, Five Guys, Krispy Kreme, Auntie Anne’s. The connected doorbell company Ring, well before Amazon acquired it in 2018 for north of $1 billion. Even Google, all the way back in 1999, long before its IPO, when it was valued at only $100 million.

O’Neal has opened more than a hundred franchises—car washes, health clubs, restaurants—around the country. He founded a film production company, Jersey Legends, and won an Oscar with a documentary about women’s basketball great Lusia Harris. He founded a marketing agency called Majority that has created campaigns for clients including Sprite, GM, and the CDC.

His biggest success, or at least his most promising one, has been Big Chicken, a fast-food chain that he founded in Las Vegas and has now expanded to 14 stores in seven states, and will open four more this quarter alone. In the summer, Big Chicken will open its doors in Baton Rouge.

